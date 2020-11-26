Live
Simply 2020
News|US Elections 2020

Biden urges holiday precautions, unity amid coronavirus surge

‘We’re at war with a virus, not with one another,’ US President-elect Joe Biden said in a pre-Thanksgiving holiday address.

President-elect Joe Biden called for unity and coronavirus precautions in a pre-Thanksgiving holiday address [Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press]
President-elect Joe Biden called for unity and coronavirus precautions in a pre-Thanksgiving holiday address [Carolyn Kaster/The Associated Press]
26 Nov 2020

President-elect Joe Biden, in an address on the eve of the United States’s holiday Thanksgiving, urged Americans to stay at home amid a surge in coronavirus cases, while rebuking President Donald Trump’s continued challenge of the election results.

Biden called for unity in the face of the pandemic, warning that the US is in the midst of a “dramatic spike in cases” that could see health system overwhelmed.

“I know the country has grown weary at the fight. We need to remember. We’re at war with a virus. not with one another,” Biden said from Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday, as he warned the country could soon start to see more than 200,000 new cases a day. There have been around 170,000 new cases reported each day recently.

“We owe it to the doctors and the nurses and the other front-line workers … who’ve risked their lives, some lost their lives, and put so much on the line in a heroic battle,” said Biden, who urged Americans not to gather in large groups and to wear masks. “We owe that to our fellow citizens who need access to hospital beds care to fight this disease we owe it to one another. It’s literally our patriotic duty as Americans”.

As of Wednesday, 12.5 million infections had been confirmed in the US since the pandemic began, with more than 261,000 deaths. Meanwhile, the numbers of patients admitted to hospital have surged as the US enters its coldest months.

Still, despite warnings from health officials and state leaders, millions of Americans have travelled, or are expected to travel, for the Thanksgiving holiday. In recent days authorities have reported the highest rate of airport travel since the first main surge hit the US.

Democracy ‘tested’

Biden also said that he was “thankful for democracy” which he said was “tested this year”. He did not specifically reference Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the contest through a series of long-shot lawsuits and legal attempts.

“This last election election … we’ve seen record numbers of Americans exercise their sacred right, that of the vote, to register their will at the ballot box,” Biden said.

“In America we have full and fair and free elections. And then we honour the results,” he said. “The people of this nation. The laws of the land won’t stand for anything else.”

Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes, well above the threshold of 270 needed for victory. Still, Trump has refused to concede, even as his administration as of Monday has begun to cooperate in the transition to the new administration.

Trump, addressing by phone an event organised by Pennsylvania Republicans shortly before Biden’s speech, offered a starkly different account of the election.

The president repeated a string of falsehoods and debunked conspiracy theories that the vote was “rigged”, while calling for his supporters to “turn the election over”.

Pennsylvania on Tuesday officially certified Biden as the winner in the state.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

US markets retreat from record closings after sobering jobs news

Wall Street appeared to be replaying the market's previous two weeks, which began with rallies driven by promising vaccine news but pulled back amid increasing COVID-19 cases and jobless claims [File: Brendan McDermid/Reuters]

Donald Trump still believes US election was ‘rigged’

Trump on Wednesday repeated many of the same debunked claims of vote fraud as he made at his last news conference on the election results, November 5, 2020 [Evan Vucci/AP Photo]

‘The fight continues’: Colombia protests persist despite pandemic

Rose petals form a circle surrounding a picture of Dilan Cruz on the site where he was shot during a protest to commemorate a year since his death in Bogota, Colombia, on November 23, 2020 [Daniel Munoz/AFP]

Trump pardons former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

Former US National Security Adviser Michael Flynn had sought to withdraw his guilty plea [File: Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
Most Read

UAE halts new visas to citizens of 13 mostly Muslim states

The UAE temporarily stopped issuing new visas to Afghans, Pakistanis and citizens of several other countries over security concerns [Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters]

What is the Quad and can it counter China’s rise?

This handout photo shows Indian army fighter jets on the deck of an aircraft carrier during the second phase of the Malabar naval exercise in the Arabian sea [Indian Navy/ AFP]

‘Eternal genius’: World mourns Diego Maradona’s death

Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinches its first Italian major league title in Naples on May 10, 1987 [File: Meazza Sambucetti/AP]

Who is Malawi’s self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri?

Shepherd Bushiri faces several criminal allegations [File: Wikus De Wet/AFP]