Gunshots fired inside Kabul University: officials

Gunmen traded fire with Afghan security forces on Kabul University’s campus following a blast in the area, officials say.

Afghan policemen keep watch near the site of an attack in Kabul [Omar Sobhani/Reuters]
2 Nov 2020

Gunmen have traded fire with Afghan security forces on Kabul University’s campus following a blast in the area, and at least four people were wounded, Afghan government officials said.

The identity of the attackers remains unknown; the Taliban armed group denied their fighters were involved in the assault.

“Gunshots still can be heard in the area but security forces have blocked it off,” Ministry of Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said. “We don’t know whether we are dealing with a coordinated attack or something else,” he said.

Local media reported that three gunmen entered the campus and were fighting with security forces.

At least four people were wounded, including a professor and a student, according to Akmal Samsor, the health ministry’s spokesman.

Witnesses said students had fled from the university campus.

“Almost all students have now left,” Nahid, a student who asked that only her first name be used for security reasons, told Reuters by telephone after fleeing from the university.

Violence has plagued Afghanistan while government and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Qatar to try to broker a peace deal that would allow the United States to bring its troops home and end its longest war.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies

