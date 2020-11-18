Live
News

Armenian PM accepts responsibility for Nagorno-Karabakh defeat

Nikol Pashinyan, under pressure, accepts fault and says the government will help victims of six-week war in which hundreds died.

Residents look at burning houses in the village of Charektar outside the town of Kalbajar on November 14, 2020 [File: Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
Residents look at burning houses in the village of Charektar outside the town of Kalbajar on November 14, 2020 [File: Alexander Nemenov/AFP]
18 Nov 2020

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has accepted responsibility for losing the recent battle over Nagorno-Karabakh, as he unveiled a six-month action to ensure democratic stability even as the makeup of the Armenian government was in flux.

Pashinyan has rejected calls from opponents and protesters to resign over what they say was his disastrous handling of a six-week conflict between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave and surrounding areas.

Under a Russian-brokered peace deal, swathes of territory previously controlled by ethnic Armenians are being handed over to Azerbaijan whose forces recaptured chunks of territory which Baku lost in an earlier war in the 1990s.

The Armenian foreign minister resigned earlier this week, and the president, largely a figurehead, has called for early parliamentary elections.

Pashinyan, in a Facebook post, reiterated on Wednesday that he took full responsibility for what had happened, but said he was now responsible for stabilising Armenia and ensuring its national security.

“I am completely resolved,” he wrote, before listing 15 action points he wanted to target.

He said he wanted to try to restore a formal negotiation process over Nagorno-Karabakh under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk group and to prioritise the return of people to territory still controlled by ethnic Armenians.

That meant helping people restore homes and damaged infrastructure, offering financial help to the families of soldiers killed in the conflict, and caring properly for those who had been wounded.

He said he also wanted to address the legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh, carry out military reform, amend election laws, and focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

“In June 2021 I will present a report on this road map,” Pashinyan wrote. “Public opinion and reaction will be taken into account for deciding future actions”.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijanis are touring the areas they recaptured during the conflict, which killed more than 1,000 people, including civilians on both sides.

The departing ethnic Armenians in those areas have been burning buildings in anger at being forced to leave under the ceasefire agreement.

Hikmet Hajiyev, the assistant to President Ilham Aliyev, shared a video on Twitter on Wednesday of Fuzuli city, saying: “No solid building has been left.”

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Dow opens higher on more upbeat COVID-19 vaccine news

The Dow edged higher on Wednesday following more positive news in the race for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine [File: Carlo Allegri]

Cleared for takeoff: FAA approves Boeing 737 Max to fly again

Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson signed an order on Wednesday rescinding the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max [File: Karen Ducey/Reuters]

Uganda: Protests in Kampala after Bobi Wine arrested again

Bobi Wine has faced escalating police harassment since announcing his intention to challenge Museveni [File: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters]

Why 30,000 refugees are fleeing Ethiopia

Ethiopian refugees who fled intense fighting in their homeland of Tigray gather in the border reception centre of Hamdiyet, in the eastern Sudanese state of Kasala, on November 14, 2020 [Ebrahim Hamid/AFP]
Most Read

Ethiopia: Both sides claim military gains as fighting rages

Ethiopians who fled the fighting in Tigray at a reception centre in Sudan's eastern Gedaref province [Ebrahim Hamid/AFP]

Obama’s description of Indian leaders in memoir causes flutter

Obama describes Singh as 'a chief architect of India's economic transformation' [File: EPA/Harish Tyagi]

Ethiopia: The forces fighting in Tigray in 500 words

PM Abiy Ahmed said a three-day deadline to surrender had expired, paving the way for a final push on Mekelle, Tigray's capital [Eduardo Soteras/AFP]

Donald Trump fires cyber-chief who said US election was clean

Christopher Krebs has received praise from Democrats and Republicans for his handling of the election [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]