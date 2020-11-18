Live
News|Conflict

Turkish parliament approves troop deployment to Nagorno-Karabakh

President Erdogan says the military force will ‘benefit the peace and prosperity of the regional people’.

Russian peacekeepers patrol as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh [Dmitry Lovetsky/AP]
Russian peacekeepers patrol as ethnic Armenians leave the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh [Dmitry Lovetsky/AP]
18 Nov 2020

Turkey’s parliament approved the deployment of troops to join Russian forces at an observation post in Nagorno-Karabakh after Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a Russian-brokered ceasefire to end fighting over the enclave.

The mandate will allow Turkish troops to be stationed at the centre for one year as part of an accord between Ankara and Moscow to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire, which locked in territorial gains by Azerbaijan.

Some 2,000 Russian peacekeeping troops are now also deploying to the region.

In a letter to parliament asking for the mandate’s approval, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the presence of Turkish troops and, “if needed, civilian personnel from our country, [will] be to the benefit of the peace and prosperity of the regional people and necessary for our national interests”.

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994.

The ceasefire signed on November 10 halted military action in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated by ethnic Armenians, after the worst fighting in the region since the 1990s.

Operate remotely

Turkey has accused Armenia of occupying Azeri lands and pledged solidarity with its ethnic Turkic kin in Azerbaijan.

Ankara has blamed the Minsk group – formed to mediate the conflict and led by Russia, France and the United States – of freezing the issue for nearly 30 years.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday Ankara and Moscow’s cooperation would continue.

Russian officials have said Ankara’s involvement will be limited to the work of the monitoring centre on Azerbaijani soil and Turkish peacekeepers would not go to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said the centre will operate remotely, using drones and other technical means to monitor possible violations.

Source : News Agencies

Related

More from News

China’s irritated trade partners push back on COVID-19 food tests

Peple shop in the frozen food section at JD's 7Fresh supermarket on China's Singles Day shopping festival in Beijing, China November 11, 2020 [Thomas Peter/Reuters]

Taiwan grounds F-16 fighter fleet after jet goes missing in drill

Taiwan has grounded its entire fleet of F-16s after one went missing on a training flight. The aircraft play a vital role in Taiwan's defence [File: Taiwan Defense Ministry via AFP]

Hong Kong politicians arrested for causing stink over anthem law

Security officers hold Ted Hui who splashed liquid at the Legislative Council chamber during a meeting on the controversial national anthem bill in Hong Kong, China June 4, 2020 [File: Jessie Pang/ Reuters]

Israeli air raids in Syria kill three soldiers, hit Iranian sites

A 'Danger, Mines' sign is seen at the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria frontier on August 4, 2020 [File: Amir Cohen/ Reuters]
Most Read

Donald Trump fires cyber-chief who said US election was clean

Christopher Krebs has received praise from Democrats and Republicans for his handling of the election [File: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]

US announces plans to cut troop levels in Afghanistan, Iraq

The new plan will accelerate troop withdrawals from Iraq and Afghanistan during United States President Donald Trump's final days in office [Tom Brenner/Reuters]

Biden, Modi pledge to strengthen US-India ties in phone call

Modi also extended his best wishes to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the daughter of an Indian immigrant whose election to the second highest public office in the US has been cheered in India [Reuters]

Mouthwash can kill COVID-19 in 30 seconds: Study

Scientists say more clinical research is needed to see if lab results can be reproduced in patients [File: Seth Wenig/AP]