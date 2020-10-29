Live
News

UN official expresses ‘deep concern’ over Prophet cartoon row

Miguel Angel Moratinos of UNAOC said the right to freedom of religion and expression are interdependent and interrelated.

Muslims shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and against the publishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in Mumbai [Rafiq Maqbool/AP]
Muslims shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron and against the publishing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem blasphemous, in Mumbai [Rafiq Maqbool/AP]
29 Oct 2020

The head of a United Nations anti-extremism body has expressed “deep concern” over growing tensions over satirical cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad, urging “mutual respect” between people of different faiths and political views.

The statement on Wednesday by Miguel Angel Moratinos – who heads the UN Alliance of Civilizations – follows growing anger in the Muslim world over France’s response to the beheading of a teacher who had shown his pupils the images as part of a class on free speech.

President Emmanuel Macron has vigorously defended the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet on free speech grounds, sparking angry protests across swathes of the Muslim world and campaigns to boycott French products.

“The inflammatory caricatures have also provoked acts of violence against innocent civilians who were attacked for their sheer religion, belief or ethnicity,” Moratinos said in the statement, without explicitly referring to Macron’s defence of the images.

“Insulting religions and sacred religious symbols provokes hatred and violent extremism leading to polarisation and fragmentation of the society,” he warned.

The statement said freedom of religion and freedom of expression are “interdependent, interrelated and mutually re-enforcing rights” rooted in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Upholding and protecting these fundamental rights is the primary responsibility of member states,” the statement read.

Many activists have criticised France for attacking sacred symbols of minorities in the name of freedom of speech.

Muslim world outraged

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Macron, saying the French leader needed “mental checks” over his attitude towards Islam.

Top officials in the Muslim world have condemned France and Macron, including Pakistan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Iran; while tens of thousands have attended protests in Bangladesh calling for a boycott of French goods.

Tensions heated further on Wednesday after the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo published a new caricature depicting Erdogan.

In response, the Turkish president has threatened to sue the magazine.

Amid the escalating row, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote a letter on Wednesday to the leaders of Muslim-majority countries, asking them “to act collectively to counter growing Islamophobia in non-Muslim states”.

Khan said leaders of these countries did not understand the “love and devotion Muslims all over the world have for their Prophet and their divine book the Holy Quran”.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called the French president’s defence of cartoons depicting the Prophet a “stupid act” and an “insult” to those who voted for him.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

Knife attack in Nice sends France into further shock: Live news

A woman kneels by a police car as she cries in the streets after the attack [Valery Hache/AFP]

In Pictures: Knife attack at church in Nice

Security forces guard the area after the reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice. [Eric Gaillard/Reuters]

Taiwanese pilot dies after ejecting from jet trainer

The F-5E is an older generation fighter with a design that dates back to the 1960s [File: Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

Several inmates killed in Herat prison riot: Afghan officials

Most Read

Knife attack in French city Nice leaves three dead, several hurt

French members of the elite tactical police unit RAID search the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice after a knife attack [Valery Hache/AFP]

Pakistan’s top Islamic body approves construction of Hindu temple

A general view of the Shri Krishna Temple in Mithi, some 320km (198 miles) from Karachi [File: Rizwan Tabassum/AFP]

Pakistan’s Imran Khan urges Muslim unity against Islamophobia

Imran Khan called on leaders from Muslim-majority states to band together to tackle 'rising Islamophobia' [File: Reuters]

Azerbaijan says Armenia used cluster bombs in deadly Barda attack

Wednesday's attacks came despite a US-brokered truce agreed at the weekend [Seymur Kazimov/Al Jazeera]