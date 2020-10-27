Live
News|Islamophobia

#IStandWithFrance trends in India amid outrage in Muslim world

Hashtags in support of French President Emmanuel Macron on Indian Twitter as his remarks cause outrage among Muslims.

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures next to Indian PM Narendra Modi after a joint statement at the Chateau of Chantilly, near Paris, in this August 22, 2019 photo [File: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures next to Indian PM Narendra Modi after a joint statement at the Chateau of Chantilly, near Paris, in this August 22, 2019 photo [File: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters]
27 Oct 2020

As Muslims across the world protest and broaden their calls for a boycott of French products over comments by President Emmanual Macron about Islam and depictions of the Prophet Muhammad, hashtags with a different message are trending in Hindu-majority India.

#IStandWithFrance and #WeStandWithFrance were among the top trends on Indian Twitter on Monday and Tuesday, with thousands of Indian users expressing their solidarity with France.

Macron has sparked outrage across the Muslim world by accusing French Muslims of “separatism” and describing Islam as “a religion in crisis all over the world”.

The matter escalated after Macron said his country would not “renounce the caricatures” of Prophet Muhammad in the wake of the killing of a French teacher who showed them to his class.

That led to outrage in the Muslim world, with protesters in several Muslim-majority nations, including Turkey, Pakistan and Bangladesh, calling for a boycott of French goods and demanding the expulsion of the French ambassadors to their capitals.

However, in India, where critics say anti-Muslim sentiments have intensified since the right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014, many rallied behind the French leader.

“Tolerance should be secular too. #IStandWithFrance. Well done French President,” tweeted Parvesh Sahib Singh, a BJP member of parliament.

Earlier this year, India received five French-made Rafale fighter jets, the first batch of a controversial $9.4bn deal with France signed in 2016.

Other hashtags related to Macron’s remarks that trended on Indian Twitter on Tuesday included #WellDoneMacron and #MacronTHEHERO.

Anti-Muslim sentiments in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been accused of pursuing anti-Muslim policies, with a controversial citizenship law that excludes the community being the most recent.

The Indian government defends the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), saying it aims to protect persecuted minorities in neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Protests over the law earlier this year led to the worst religious violence in New Delhi in decades, killing dozens of people, most of them Muslims, and displacing thousands.

Many Muslims have been charged under a stringent anti-terror law following the Delhi violence, jailed and denied bail.

 

Last week, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet’s office pointed to three “problematic” Indian laws – including the CAA – that have led to the arrest of activists.

Since 2014, dozens of Muslims have also been lynched by Hindu mobs over suspicions of slaughtering cows, considered sacred by many Hindus.

Rights groups have criticised India for a slow rate of conviction in cases of hate crimes against Muslims.

Source : Al Jazeera
More from News

Racism worsens COVID-19 toll on ethnic minorities: Report

Freelance musicians from 'Let Music Live' pressure group perform in Parliament Square in London [Neil Hall/EPA]

Protests against new coronavirus measures in Italy turn violent

A fire is seen as people protest against the new restrictions introduced by the government to curb the coronavirus disease in Turin [Massimo Pinca/Reuters]

Race to watch: South Carolina’s unexpected Senate battle

Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks at a campaign rally [Meg Kinnard/The Associated Press]

Philippines: About 3,000 Chinese expelled in $830m ‘visa scam’

Under Philippine law, those who were granted visas upon arrival are not allowed to extend their stay beyond 30 days [File: Francis R Malasig/EPA]
Most Read

Muslim world’s fallout with France deepens: Live news

A Palestinian burns a picture depicting French President Emmanuel Macron [Suhaib Salem/Reuters]

What’s behind the Middle East boycott of French products?

A retail worker covers French products on October 25, 2020 in protest against French cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in Amman, Jordan. The cover reads in Arabic: 'In solidarity with the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, all French products have been boycotted.' [Muhammad Hamed/Reuters]

Trump has a narrow path to an Electoral College victory

Polls show Biden with a lead in the Electoral College and US election forecasters see a narrow window for a Trump victory [Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]

Saudi Arabia condemns attempts to ‘link Islam with terrorism’

Protesters denounce French President Macron at a demonstration in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad [Teba Sadiq/ Reuters]