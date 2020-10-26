Live
News

DR Congo army says Burundi rebels forced from strongholds

Congolese soldiers killed 27 fighters during an operation to clear rebels from border region, DR Congo army says.

Three soldiers died in the fighting, with another four wounded, the army said [FILE - Kenny Katombe/Reuters]
Three soldiers died in the fighting, with another four wounded, the army said [FILE - Kenny Katombe/Reuters]
26 Oct 2020

Congolese soldiers have forced fighters from the main Burundian rebel force from their stronghold in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) near the two countries’ border, an army statement said on Monday.

Troops “dislodged and recovered the headquarters of the Burundi FNL rebels [National Forces of Liberation] after three days of intense fighting”, said Dieudonne Kasereka, the army’s South Kivu spokesman.

The FNL, led by Aloise Nzabampema, is considered to be the main Burundian rebel force active in eastern DRC.

The statement said soldiers had also fought members of the CNRD (National Resistance Council for Democracy), another group active in South Kivu.

Troops killed 27 rebels, seizing arms and ammunition, while three soldiers died in the fighting, with another four wounded, the statement said.

The army said the rebels were now fleeing toward the forests of Muranvia, Nyaburunda and Kashongo as well as the Nyanzale Rudaga valley.

In September, the DRC army launched a large-scale operation against three rebel groups active in the east – the FNL, the CNRD and Red Tabara. Several deadly cross-border raids into Burundi in September were claimed by the Red Tabara.

Early in October, DRC Foreign Minister Marie Tumba Nzeza visited Burundi for talks with President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

Burundi boycotted an October 7 regional security summit in Goma, the capital of DRC’s North Kivu province, preferring to discuss such issues directly with Kinshasa.

DRC’s relations with its eastern neighbours Rwanda and Burundi are complicated by the presence of both refugees and armed rebel groups inside its mineral-rich eastern territories.

All three countries have suffered from multiple conflicts over the past 30 years.

Source : AFP

Related

More from News

Air strike in northwest Syria kills more than 50 rebel fighters

The SOHR said it suspected the air strike was carried out by Russia, which is a close ally of Syrian President al-Assad in the country's civil war [File: Anadolu]

Pompeo in India on first leg of Asia trip over China ‘threats’

Pompeo and US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster greet each other at New Delhi airport [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Putin rejects Donald Trump’s criticism of Biden business links

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has praised Trump in the past for saying he wanted better ties with Moscow, has said Russia will work with any US leader [File: Alexei Druzhinin/Reuters]

Police fire tear gas as Iraq protesters rally for a second day

An Iraqi demonstrator reacts during anti-government protests in Baghdad [Khalid al-Mousily/Reuters]
Most Read

Passengers ‘strip searched’ after baby found at Doha airport

The women were examined in an ambulance on the airport tarmac, according to Seven Network News [File: Naseem Zeitoon/Reuters]

Muslim world condemns Macron, France over treatment of Islam

The spat between France and Turkey has drawn in world leaders as people in Muslim-majority countries organise street protests, including in Idlib, Syria [Muhammed Abdullah/Anadolu Agency]

‘Boycott French products’ launched over Macron’s Islam comments

Empty shelves cleared of French products after Kuwaiti supermarkets declared a boycott of French goods. Kuwait City, October 25, 2020 [Ahmed Hagagy/Reuters] (Reuters)

‘Cancel Borat’: Some in Kazakhstan not amused by comedy sequel

The first Borat movie, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, was released in 2006 and elicited criticism from government officials [File: David Gray/Reuters]