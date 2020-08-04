Massive explosion rips through Lebanon capital Beirut

A huge explosion has ripped through Lebanon's capital, Beirut, damaging buildings and shattering windows.

The powerful blast on Tuesday shook several parts of Beirut, sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky. Initial reports suggested the explosion took place in Beirut's port area containing warehouses.

The cause of the blast remained unknown.

The blast wave from the explosion caused extensive damage to buildings within a large radius of the blast site.

"I was kilometres away; the glass broke everywhere around me," said Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut.

"The explosion was felt across the city," she added. "There is chaos in the streets."

More soon...