Hundreds of thousands left homeless by Beirut explosion

Up to 300,000 people have lost their homes with damage estimated at billions of dollars.

by

    Lebanese President Michel Aoun called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared following a massive explosion in Beirut that killed at least 100 people and injured 4,000 others.

    The explosion on Tuesday sent shockwaves across the city, causing widespread damage as far as the outskirts of the capital.

    Officials said they expect the death toll to rise further as emergency workers dig through the rubble to search for survivors.

    Beirut's city Governor Marwan Abboud said up to 300,000 people have lost their homes and authorities are working on providing them with food, water and shelter.

    Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

