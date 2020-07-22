World's largest randomised drug trial held in the UK

Scientists conduct a trial to see which existing medications could counter COVID-19.

by

    Scientists in the United Kingdom are conducting the world's largest randomised drug trial to see which existing medications might counter COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

    It has shown that a cheap off-the-shelf steroid can work in many cases - saving the lives of one-third of critically ill patients.

    In the second part of our series from inside Scottish clinics, Jonah Hull meets the medical staff at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride who have been on the front line of these drug trials.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

