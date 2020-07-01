Coronavirus cases in 14 US states more than double: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Coronavirus cases more than doubled in 14 US states in June, with Arizona recording the biggest increase.

The United States could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day and a "disturbing" number of deaths if Americans do not start following public health recommendations, the country's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has warned.

More than 10.4 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, more than 5.3 million have recovered, and nearly 510,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates.

Wednesday, July 1

01:30 GMT - Coronavirus cases in 14 US states more than double in June

Alarming data from the US shows that coronavirus cases in 14 states in the US more than doubled in June with Arizona reporting a 294 percent increase.

Arizona also has the highest rate of people testing positive for the virus - at 24 percent during the past week. The WHO considers positive testing rates of above 5 percent a concern.

US case increases in June:

Arizona - 294 percent

South Carolina - 200 percent

Arkansas - 179 percent

01:15 GMT - South Korea begins using remdesivir treatment for COVID-19

South Korea has started using remdesivir, an experimental drug that was originally developed for Ebola, to treat its most seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

Yonhap news agency says the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed an agreement with Gilead Sciences, which holds a patent for the drug. It did not disclose the amount of remdesivir it would buy or the price.

01:00 GMT - North Korea has tested 922 people for coronavirus

The WHO has told NK News that North Korea has tested just 922 people for COVID-19.

It's the first update on the coronavirus situation in North Korea for two months.

As per the update received on June 19, 922 people have been tested for COVID-19 and all tested negative," WHO Representative to the DPRK Edwin Salvador told the publication.

He added that 443 people had been quarantined since May 7 and that as many as 255 remain under quarantine. All are reportedly North Korean nationals.

North Korea has now tested just 922 people for COVID-19, an official from the World Health Organization (WHO) told NK News on Tuesday.



