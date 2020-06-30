US states hit pause on coronavirus reopening: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned the pandemic is "not even close to being over" and that while there had been some progress initially, the pandemic was "actually speeding up".

States in the US are pausing reopening plans amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalisations. Among the states stepping back is California, with Los Angeles County closing all beaches for the coming holiday weekend in the US.

More than 10.2 million people around the world have now been diagnosed with the coronavirus and more than 504,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Tuesday, June 30

00:55 GMT - Los Angeles to close beaches for July 4 holiday weekend

Los Angeles is to close its beaches for the July 4 holiday weekend after reporting a record one-day rise in cases.

People usually flock to the seaside during the holiday, which marks US Independence Day.

Officials said it was too much of a risk allowing the beaches to remain open.

Due to rising #COVID19 cases all @CountyofLA beaches will be closing again temporarily this weekend, July 3rd through 6th. We had almost 3,000 reported cases just today. We cannot risk having crowds at the beach this holiday weekend. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) June 29, 2020

00:00 GMT - Arizona closes bars, gyms and cinemas

The governor of the US state of Arizona has told bars, cinemas, gyms, water parks and nightclubs they have to close again.

Doug Ducey says the closures are necessary after coronavirus cases and hospitalisations reached new highs over the weekend.

Ducey expects the numbers to get worse.

"We simply cannot let up," he told a press briefing. "We're not going back to normal anytime soon."

23:30 GMT - Researchers find new swine flu with pandemic potential

Researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu that has the potential to cause a pandemic, according to a study published in the US science journal PNAS.

The G4 flu is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that was behind the pandemic in 2009.

G4 has "all the essential hallmarks of being highly adapted to infect humans," the researchers wrote.

They added that the G4 type was already predominant in pigs and that control of the infection in pigs and close monitoring of people working with the animals should be "urgently implemented".

The peer-reviewed study was authored by academics at the China Agricultural University, Shandong Agricultural University, Chinese Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the University of Nottingham.

Source: Al Jazeera

