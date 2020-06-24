UN, Arab League call on Israel to drop annexation plans

A "watershed moment" that will constitute a "most serious violation of international law" - that is how United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has described Israel's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Guterres repeated a call for Israel to drop its United States-backed plans, which could be put in motion as soon as next week.

If implemented, the UN secretary-general said, annexation would "grievously harm the prospect of a two-state solution and undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations".

"I call on the Israeli government to abandon its annexation plans."

Guterres's call was echoed by other leaders and foreign ministers addressing the virtual meeting, warnings that Israel's unilateral action could trigger a major escalation in the region.

"For three decades, real peace and the creation of an independent Palestinian state, remain elusive ... Despair is dominating the Palestinian mood and scene," Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.

Wednesday's meeting is seen as the last international one before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government starts planned discussions on July 1 over the annexation of the West Bank, territory Israel captured in a 1967 war and that Palestinian leaders seek for a future state.

At the UNSC meeting, Nickolay Mladenov, the UN peace envoy for the Middle East, warned of the legal, security and economic implications of such a move.

"Annexation could irrevocably alter the relation of Israeli-Palestinian relations. It risks upending a quarter of a century of international efforts and support of a future viable Palestinian state," Mladenov said.

"Today, we are further than ever from this goal [of a two-state-solution]."

Mladenov noted that international condemnation has also been widespread, including the European Union's stark opposition to the slated plan.

On Wednesday, more than 1,000 parliamentarians representing 25 European countries signed a letter denouncing Israel's plans, urging their leaders to prevent the annexation process and save the prospects of a two-state solution.

Al Jazeera's senior political analyst, Marwan Bishara, dismissed as lip service speeches by leaders addressing the Security Council, pointing to the lack of recommended actions.

"We all know who was the elephant in the room, we all know who is behind instigating this annexation ... did anyone point fingers at the United States?" Bishara asked.

"The reason this meeting has been called for is to send a message, that we are in dangerous territory ... But you would expect UNSC members and Arab League members to be taking a more firm stance."

Trump's plan

Unveiled in late January, US President Donald Trump's so-called "Middle East plan", which strongly favours Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians, gives Israel the green light to annex Israeli settlements and strategic areas of the occupied West Bank.

The West Bank - including occupied East Jerusalem which Palestinian leaders want as the capital of their future state - is seen as occupied territory under international law, making all Jewish settlements there - as well as the planned annexation - illegal.

Palestinian officials have threatened to abolish bilateral agreements with Israel if it went ahead with such a move.

Trump's plan foresees the eventual creation of a demilitarised Palestinian state on the remaining patchwork of disjointed parts of the Palestinian territories without East Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, Guterres called on the Middle East Quartet of mediators - the US, Russia, the EU and the UN - "to take up our mandated mediation role and find a mutually agreeable framework for the parties to re-engage, without preconditions, with us and other key states".

Palestinians have protested against the potential move across the occupied territories this week, including the besieged Gaza Strip.

Anger has also surged among Palestinians following the deadly shooting of two Palestinians by Israeli soldiers this week.