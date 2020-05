The UK health secretary's deadline to roll out a mobile phone app to trace and contact possible coronavirus infections has been delayed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to have a COVID-19 tracing system by June 1 in order to get businesses and schools going again.

The app is being tested on the Isle of Wight where the local member of Parliament says the system will still be good enough.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from Isle of Wight, UK.