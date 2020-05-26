WHO sounds warning on coronavirus 'second peak': Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

The World Health Organization has warned of the risks of an "immediate second peak" as countries ease up on lockdowns, urging governments in Europe and the US to step up surveillance, testing and tracking measures to keep the disease under control.

Spain has revised its death toll downwards by nearly 2,000 people after checking data from the regions and discovering some deaths had been recorded twice while others had not been the result of the coronavirus.

Public anger continues to simmer in the UK over Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief political adviser, who apparently flouted lockdown to drive from his home in London to his parents' house in the north when he suspected he had coronavirus. Cummings adopted a conciliatory tone at an extraordinary news conference on Monday but did not apologise.

More than 5.4 million cases of coronavirus have been confirmed around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 345,000 people have died, while more than 2.2 million have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, May 26

01:25 GMT - South Koreans required to wear masks on public transport

South Koreans now have to wear masks whenever they use public transport or take taxis.

Health Ministry official Yoon Taeho says masks will also be required on all domestic and international flights from Wednesday.

South Korea was reporting 500 new cases every in early March before it largely stabilised its outbreak with aggressive tracking and testing. But infections have been rising slightly since early May, with more people going out during warmer weather and eased social distancing guidelines.

“Until treatments and vaccines are developed, we will never know when the COVID-19 crisis could end, and until then we will have to learn how to live with COVID-19,” Yoon said.

00:00 GMT - WHO warns of "second peak" where COVID-19 apparently in decline

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning that countries in which coronavirus appears to be in retreat could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak.

WHO emergencies head Dr Mike Ryan told an online briefing that, while cases were declining in many countries, they were still increasing in Central and South America, South Asia and Africa.

Ryan said there was a chance infection rates could rise again more quickly if measures to halt the first wave were lifted too soon.

"We need to be cognizant of the fact that the disease can jump up at any time," he said. "We cannot make assumptions that just because the disease is on the way down now it is going to keep going down and we are get a number of months to get ready for a second wave. We may get a second peak in this wave."

He said countries in Europe and North America should "continue to put in place the public health and social measures, the surveillance measures, the testing measures and a comprehensive strategy to ensure that we continue on a downwards trajectory and we don't have an immediate second peak."

Read the updates from yesterday (May 25) here.