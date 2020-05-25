US bars travellers from Brazil: Coronavirus live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

The United States has barred all arrivals from Brazil, the country with the second-highest number of cases in the world after the US.

Domestic flights are due to resume in India on Monday, a day after the country confirmed a record 6,767 new cases of coronavirus.

Children in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, returned to school on Monday.

More than 5.3 million people around the world have been infected with the coronavirus to date, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 344,000 people have died, while more than two million have recovered.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, May 25

01:20 GMT - Children in NSW return to class, as parents go back to work

Chlldren of all ages across Australia's most-populous state of New South Wales went back to class on Monday, as offices began to reopen.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian told the media only a "very, very small proportion" of parents had chosen to keep their children at home because of concerns about COVID-19.

00:00 GMT - US bans Brazil arrivals as coronavirus toll surges

The United States said on Sunday that it was banning all travel into the US by non-citizens who have been in Brazil.

"We hope that it will be temporary, but because of the situation in Brazil, we're going to take every step necessary to protect the American people," National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien told CBS's Face the Nation programme.

Brazil registered 653 deaths on Sunday and an additional 15,813 cases, bringing the total to 363,211.

Writing on Twitter, Filipe Martins, a foreign affairs adviser to President Jair Bolsonaro played down the move saying the ban was "nothing specific against Brazil" and the US was following "preciously established parameters".

Ao banir temporariamente a entrada de brasileiros nos EUA, o governo americano está seguindo parâmetros quantitativos previamente estabelecidos, que alcançam naturalmente um país tão populoso quanto o nosso. Não há nada específico contra o Brasil. Ignorem a histeria da imprensa. — Filipe G. Martins (@filgmartin) May 24, 2020

