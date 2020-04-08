UN urges coordinated efforts to contain coronavirus in Mali

The head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali predicts COVID-19 will worsen security situation in country.

by

    The United Nations Security Council has been briefed by the head of the UN's peacekeeping mission in Mali, whose job it is to stem growing insecurity there.

    In a virtual meeting of the UNSC, 15 ambassadors took part remotely to discuss the situation in Mali, where 15,000 peacekeepers are based amid continuing violence.

    Here and in other peacekeeping operations around the globe, the UN faces difficulties as soldiers who would normally be relieved and rotated home are stuck in place.

    Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from the UN headquarters in New York, US.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    A journey through Romania in the time of coronavirus

    A journey through Romania in the time of coronavirus

    A photojournalist travels across the country in a motorhome to document how curfews and quarantines have changed it.

    Life after death row: The pastor praying for Nigeria's prisoners

    The Nigerian pastor adapting to life after death row

    Clinton Kanu spent 27 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, but life on the outside feels far from free.

    What it means to love a dead child

    What it means to love a dead child

    You must forget all you thought you knew about grief when the landscape of your life has been demolished.