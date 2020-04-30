Syria: Al-Assad accused of disrupting medical supplies

The UN has condemned Tuesday's attack in northern Syria, and reiterated the call for a nationwide ceasefire to combat the coronavirus.

by

    At least 46 people, including 11 children, were killed when a bomb in a fuel truck exploded in the city of Afrin, which has been under the control of Turkish-backed fighters for two years.

    Turkey blamed the attack on the Kurdish YPG group, which says it does not target civilians.

    The United Nations secretary-general again appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Syria following what he described as the "horrific" bombing of a market in the north of the country.

    On Wednesday, UN officials warned that with COVID-19 looming, there is an urgent need to end violence and ensure the delivery of critical medical supplies to Syrians.

    Al Jazeera's diplomatic editor James Bays reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Syria's long road to justice and the man hoping to walk it there

    Syria's long road to justice and the man hoping to walk it there

    Anwar al-Bunni has helped make a landmark trial possible, but his sights are set on a bigger target - the Syrian regime.

    Lessons on hope from a Hungarian forced labourer in World War II

    'Tomorrow the sun will shine': Lessons from WWII

    A renowned human rights lawyer, whose father was a forced labourer during World War II, shares lessons from his life.

    Emeralds and desperation: My mother and Sathya Sai Baba

    Emeralds and desperation: My mother and Sathya Sai Baba

    As a child, I followed my mother on frenzied pilgrimages that taught me about the dynamics of wealth, race and religion.