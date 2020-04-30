Germany bans Hezbollah, conducts raids to find suspected members

Germany has banned Hezbollah on its soil, designating the Iran-backed group a "terrorist" organisation, the Interior Ministry said on Thursday.

Police conducted early morning raids in Germany to detain suspected members of the political group, which is based in Lebanon under the leadership of Hassan Nasrallah.

More:

The group is already considered a "terrorist" organisation by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Israel as well as the Gulf Cooperation Council and Arab League.

Security officials believe as many as 1,050 people in Germany are part of Hezbollah's "extremist wing".

Earlier this month, the United States offered up to $10m for information on Hezbollah commander Sheikh Mohammad al-Kawtharani, an associate of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a US air attack in January.

Hezbollah does not acknowledge the existence of separate wings.

"Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has banned the Shiite terrorist organisation Hezbollah in Germany," a ministry spokesman tweeted.

Germany had previously distinguished between Hezbollah's political arm and its military units, which have fought alongside President Bashar al-Assad's army in Syria.

Hezbollah was set up in 1982 after Israel invaded Lebanon, with the two last fighting a significant war in 2006.