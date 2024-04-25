Live updatesLive updates,
Israel’s war on Gaza live: Calls grow for Gaza mass graves investigation
The EU joins calls for an independent investigation into mass graves as Biden approves $26bn in US funding for Israel.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The European Union has backed a UN call for an independent investigation as more than 300 bodies have been retrieved from two mass graves at hospitals in Gaza following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
- Five people have been killed and several wounded in the latest Israeli air strike on a residential building in southern Gaza’s Rafah city, where 1.5 million people are sheltering and in fear of a planned Israeli ground invasion, which military officials say is “moving ahead”.