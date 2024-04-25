Live updates,

Israel’s war on Gaza live: Calls grow for Gaza mass graves investigation

The EU joins calls for an independent investigation into mass graves as Biden approves $26bn in US funding for Israel.

Health workers unearth bodies found at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 23, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
By Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 25 Apr 2024
  • The European Union has backed a UN call for an independent investigation as more than 300 bodies have been retrieved from two mass graves at hospitals in Gaza following the withdrawal of Israeli forces.
  • Five people have been killed and several wounded in the latest Israeli air strike on a residential building in southern Gaza’s Rafah city, where 1.5 million people are sheltering and in fear of a planned Israeli ground invasion, which military officials say is “moving ahead”.