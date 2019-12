It has been two years since the ISIL (ISIS) group was defeated in Iraq.

But the victory is overshadowed by the slow pace of reconstruction and lack of services in the Sunni north.

In Mosul alone, 14,000 houses are in need of rehabilitation, while 6,000 must be rebuilt from scratch.

People are growing increasingly angry at the government.

Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn reports from Mosul.