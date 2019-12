In a dancing intervention that has gone viral and encouraged women all over Latin America to speak up about their abuse, women in Chile have started a worldwide phenomenon.

Recently, thousands of women over 40 gathered to rehearse their performance of the song, A Rapist in Your Path.

Women in their 80s and older have come out in solidarity with younger women who go through trauma that lives with them forever.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.