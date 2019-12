The stage is set for a senate impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump next month.

A day after Trump's impeachment, a sharp partisan divide is emerging between Democrats and Republicans.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has asked his fellow Republicans to correct what he called a "toxic" impeachment of Trump.

And, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she will not send the case to the Senate until she is convinced of a fair trial.

Al Jazeera's Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.