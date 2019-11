Voters in Spain go to the polls on Sunday for the second time this year, with acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ‘s Socialists leading in opinion polls.

The election was called in September after the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party failed to gain enough parliamentary support to form a government.

One of the key issues will be Catalonian independence - a divisive issue in Spain that recently sparked protests in Barcelona.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from Barcelona, Spain.