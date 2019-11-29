Pop stars rally for Albania following deadly earthquake

British-Kosovar stars Dua Lipa and Rita Ora and US singer Bebe Rexha, post messages of support as death toll nears 50.

    Rita Ora is among the musicians drawing attention to the deadly quake [File:Henry Nicholls/Reuters]

    Pop stars Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha have shared messages of support with Albania on  social media following a deadly earthquake, which has killed at least 46 people. 

    Their messages on Thursday coincided with Albania's independence day.

    Ora, who was born to Albanian parents, posted an image of herself in the Albanian capital, Tirana, alongside a photo of a family she is helping to rebuild their home.

    "I suggest that who ever can [sic], please find a family or charity or way to help rebuild the homes of the victims of the disaster. The first family that I have chosen is the Sala family, and we will be following the progress of this and so many other families who need the same help," Ora wrote, while sharing a link for donations.

    Happy Flag Day #Albania!!! I have been spending my birthday and the last couple of days thinking about what the right thing to do is. Along with @erionveliaj, we have decided to choose a family to sponsor to rebuild their home during the devastation of the earthquakes in Albania and myself directly help these families as much as I can! Erion is a true leader and I truly respect his guidance to lead by example. I suggest that who ever can, please find a family or charity or way to help rebuild the homes of the victims of this disaster. The first family that i have chosen is the Sala family, and we will be following the progress of this and so many more families who need the same help ❤️ please click this link in my biog to do the same ❤️ all of my love and prayers to anyone who has been effected. All my love, Rita 🇦🇱

    Lipa, 24, was born in London to Kosovar-Albanian parents and spent four years living in Kosovo as a teenager.

    "As always we are all united and we are all looking for the best ways to help the affected families, children who lost their parents, parents who lost their children, and friends looking to find each other and be their for their loved ones," Lipa wrote in an Instagram post.
    Albania struggles to cope, provide shelter in quake aftermath

    Along with personal donations, she said she would work Albanian fashion designers on a project to raise funds for earthquake victims.

    "We have proved to be strong and in moments like this we come together as a nation of brothers and sisters united," she said.

    In 2018, she founded a music festival in Kosovo, which featured local artists and international stars including Miley Cyrus. 

    The same year, Lipa received the first-ever keys to the city of Pristina. 

    This 28th of November, OUR National Flag Day, finds us in the middle of pain for the lost lives of the devastating earthquake in Albania and being proud of the solidarity that our brothers and sisters in Kosova and all around the world are showing towards this tragedy. As always we are all united and we are all looking for the best ways to help the affected families, children who lost their parents, parents who lost their children, and friends looking to find each other and be there for their loved ones. Every moment wasted looks like a moment too late in raising worldwide awareness of this tragedy, and that is why I can not wait any longer. Apart from mine and my family’s personal donations I am teaming up with my friends Kujtim and Arben from @bond.nyc to create materials that will be sold worldwide and 100% of the proceeds will go towards the affected families of the earthquake in Albania. All the proceeds will go directly to the official accounts provided by the Government of Albania with whom we were in contact through our friends in Prishtine. We have proved to be strong and in moments like this we come together as a nation of brothers and sisters UNITED. Pray for Albania and for the lives lost. Join the best way of helping the cause or do your own thing. The time is always right. 🇦🇱❤️

    US-born Rexha said that she would visit Albania to give people food, water, and help rebuild their houses.

    "A lot of you guys may know that my family and I are Albanian so I decided to start a GoFundMe account to help all those people that are in need," she said on Thursday.

    Her campaign has so far raised $58,227.

    Search efforts continue in Albania following Tuesday's earthquake, which has been followed by more than 500 aftershocks that have terrified residents and disrupted the rescue operation.

    At least 650 people have been injured, according to Albanian officials.

    Albania, which had not experienced a deadly earthquake since 1979, is poorly-prepared for such disasters.

    Italy, Greece, Romania and other countries have sent search teams to look for survivors, assisted by the Albanian military and other groups.

    Albania earthquake
    Search efforts continue in Albania following Tuesday's 6.4-magnitude quake [Florion Goga/Reuters]

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera and news agencies