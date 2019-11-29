Pop stars rally for Albania following deadly earthquake

Pop stars Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Bebe Rexha have shared messages of support with Albania on social media following a deadly earthquake, which has killed at least 46 people.

Their messages on Thursday coincided with Albania's independence day.

Ora, who was born to Albanian parents, posted an image of herself in the Albanian capital, Tirana, alongside a photo of a family she is helping to rebuild their home.

"I suggest that who ever can [sic], please find a family or charity or way to help rebuild the homes of the victims of the disaster. The first family that I have chosen is the Sala family, and we will be following the progress of this and so many other families who need the same help," Ora wrote, while sharing a link for donations.

Lipa, 24, was born in London to Kosovar-Albanian parents and spent four years living in Kosovo as a teenager.

"As always we are all united and we are all looking for the best ways to help the affected families, children who lost their parents, parents who lost their children, and friends looking to find each other and be their for their loved ones," Lipa wrote in an Instagram post.

Along with personal donations, she said she would work Albanian fashion designers on a project to raise funds for earthquake victims.

"We have proved to be strong and in moments like this we come together as a nation of brothers and sisters united," she said.

In 2018, she founded a music festival in Kosovo, which featured local artists and international stars including Miley Cyrus.

The same year, Lipa received the first-ever keys to the city of Pristina.

US-born Rexha said that she would visit Albania to give people food, water, and help rebuild their houses.

"A lot of you guys may know that my family and I are Albanian so I decided to start a GoFundMe account to help all those people that are in need," she said on Thursday.

Her campaign has so far raised $58,227.

PLEASE HELP ALBANIA. I will personally fly over to Albania to make sure the money is put to good use. Donate here if you can https://t.co/dqcKuCijNf pic.twitter.com/YfWNn3QiJm — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 27, 2019

Search efforts continue in Albania following Tuesday's earthquake, which has been followed by more than 500 aftershocks that have terrified residents and disrupted the rescue operation.

At least 650 people have been injured, according to Albanian officials.

Albania, which had not experienced a deadly earthquake since 1979, is poorly-prepared for such disasters.

Italy, Greece, Romania and other countries have sent search teams to look for survivors, assisted by the Albanian military and other groups.