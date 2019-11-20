'Clear message': US Senate backs Hong Kong human rights bill

The Senate in the United States, in a unanimous vote, passed legislation on Tuesday aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong amid increasing violence in the Chinese-ruled city, which has been wracked by protests since June.

The "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" now goes to the House of Representatives, which earlier approved its own version of the measure. The two chambers will have to reconcile the two bills into a single measure that can pass Congress and be sent to President Donald Trump for approval.

More:

The Senate passed a second bill, also unanimously, that would ban the export of tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and other munitions to Hong Kong's police force.

There was no immediate response from the White House, which has yet to say whether Trump would sign or veto the bill. A US official said recently that no decision had been made.

That official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said if the measure gets to Trump’s desk there would probably be an intense debate between Trump aides worried that it could undermine trade talks with China and those who believe it is the time to take a stand against China on human rights and Hong Kong’s status.

China's foreign ministry condemned the legislation, saying in a statement that the US should stop interfering in Hong Kong and Chinese affairs and ensure the bills do not become law.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday called for a political resolution before leaving the United States for a NATO meeting in Brussels.

"We continue to urge everyone to do this peacefully," he said. "There is a political resolution of this that is achievable, we hope that'll be the path forward."

Violence increased in Hong Kong this week as police besieged a university campus with hundreds of protesters inside, and skirmishes broke out around Kowloon. [Vincent Yu/AP Photo]

Sanctions risk

The protests in Hong Kong were sparked by a now-abandoned extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

More than a million marched through the streets in opposition to the bill, but as the weeks have turned into months the movement has evolved into a broader campaign for democracy including universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.

The Senate "sent a clear message to Hong Kongers fighting for their long-cherished freedoms: We hear you, we continue to stand with you and we will not stand idly by as Beijing undermines your autonomy," Republican Senator Marco Rubio said.

The demonstrators are angry at what they see as Chinese meddling in the freedoms promised to Hong Kong when Britain returned the territory to Chinese rule in 1997.

Senate aides said they expected the legislation would eventually move forward as an amendment to a must-pass defence bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, expected to go through Congress later this year.

Under the Senate bill, Pompeo would have to certify at least once a year that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to qualify for special US trading consideration that bolsters its status as a world financial centre.

It would also provide for sanctions against officials deemed responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong.

"We have sent a message to President Xi (Jinping): Your suppression of freedom, whether in Hong Kong, in northwest China or in anywhere else, will not stand," Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said after the bill was passed. "You cannot be a great leader - and you cannot be a great country - when you oppose freedom, when you are so brutal to the people of Hong Kong, young and old, who are protesting."

'Strong indignation'

Xinjiang, in Northwest China, is home to the mostly Muslim Uighurs, many of whom have been detained in what China says are vocational training centres, but which the United States has called "concentration camps."

China's Foreign Ministry said this month that China had lodged "stern representations" with the US about the legislation and urged that it not be passed into law, saying it would not only harm Chinese interests and China-US relations, but the United States' own interests too.

It said China would “inevitably take vigorous measures to firmly respond, to staunchly safeguard our sovereignty, security and development interests."

Trump prompted questions about his commitment to protecting freedoms in Hong Kong when he referred in August to its mass street protests as "riots" that were a matter for China to deal with.

Trump has since called on China to handle the issue humanely, while warning that if anything bad happened in Hong Kong, there could be consequences for talks to end a trade war between the world's two largest economies.