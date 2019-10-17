Turkey, US agree ceasefire in Syria, says Pence

Mike Pence, the vice president of the United States, has said Washington and Ankara have agreed to a five-day ceasefire in northeast Syria to allow Kurdish fighters to withdraw from Turkey's proposed "safe zone" along its border.

"Today, the United States and Turkey have agreed to a ceasefire in Syria," he told a news conference in Ankara on Thursday, after meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during more than four hours of talks at the presidential palace in Ankara.

Pence said that under the deal all military operations would be paused for a 120-hour period to allow a pullback of Kurdish fighters, in particular the Kurdish People's Protection Group (YPG), from a proposed 30 kilometre Turkish "safe zone" along the border.

The Turkish military operation would end once that withdrawal was complete, Pence told reporters.

Ankara began a cross-border offensive into Syria last week, shortly after US President Donald Trump withdrew US troop from the northeast region of the country.

Turkey has said it wants to clear the border region of the YPG, who had previously allied with the US but are considered terrorists by Ankara. The group spearhead the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a coalition of armed groups who were instrumental in defeating the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIL).

“Our administration has already been in contact with the Syrian Democratic Forces and we have already begun to facilitate their safe withdrawal from the nearly 20 mile wide safe zone area, south of the Turkish border in Syria," said Pence, who had been sent on a whirlwind mission to persuade Erdogan to halt the internationally condemned offensive.

Turkish officials had said before the meeting that the military offensive would continue regardless.

Pence added that the US will impose no further sanctions on Turkey once the ceasefire is implemented, and that it will withdraw existing sanctions once the Turkish military operation is done.

Pence also said hat the deal includes an agreement for Turkey "to engage in no military action against the community of Kobane", the strategic border town that Turkish troops began advancing on in recent days.

US President responds

Shortly before Pence's announcement, Trump tweeted that there was "great news out of Turkey" that would save "millions of lives".

"This deal could NEVER have been made 3 days ago. There needed to be some “tough” love in order to get it done," Trump said in a subsequent tweet.

The Turkish assault has created a new humanitarian crisis in Syria with 200,000 civilians displaced in recent days, a security alert over thousands of Islamic State fighters abandoned in Kurdish jails, and a political maelstrom at home for Trump

During his remarks, Pence added that the US and Turkey had agreed on the “priority of respecting vulnerable human life, human rights and particularly the protection of religious and ethnic communities.”