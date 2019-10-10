Trump's Syria policy dismays Europe as Turkey launches campaign

Donald Trump's shock pledge to withdraw US forces from northern Syria has been greeted by dismay in Europe, where it could complicate relations with Turkey and exacerbate strains between the United Kingdom and France, both of which have troops in the region.

Signalling a shift in policy, the American president endorsed a Turkish assault against Kurdish fighters - whom Ankara brands as "terrorists" - that he had formerly backed in the campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) , provoking cries of betrayal from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

191009181335266

Confusion now reigns about US motives - Trump did not warn London and Paris about his decision - and there is speculation about the potential for the UK under Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fall in line with the US and further distance his country from European allies.

Christopher Phillips, reader in international relations of the Middle East at Queen Mary, University of London, said: "At this moment in time, there is shock and condemnation from the European governments, which most Kurdish activists would welcome, but what could they do to actually stop Trump from behaving this way or to stop Turkey from invading SDF-held parts of Syria? Not much."

European anger

Although Trump's move took many observers by surprise, it was first signalled last year.

"Although we don't actually know what this withdrawal is going to look like yet and we don't know exactly to what extent the Turkish intervention has been given a green light, it is actually consistent with what Trump has been trying to do for a year and a half," said Phillips.

"On the other hand, this is an area that, militarily, Britain and France have committed to and cooperated in with the US - and they haven't been consulted at all on this decision, which is uncomfortable for them."

In response to Trump's announcement, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reportedly made a rare complaint in a telephone call to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who on Wednesday denied giving Turkey the green light to go ahead with its military campaign in Syria.

French observers were quick to point out that French President Emmanuel Macron has been a vociferous supporter of the Kurds.

In December, when Trump first announced his intention to withdraw from northern Syria, Macron responded testily by saying "an ally must be reliable".

In April, the French president received Kurdish leaders in Paris and guaranteed them his support.

Trump's failure to consult before his latest announcement, according to Le Monde, meant that "the embarrassment in Paris, the western capital most committed to the Kurds, is all the more obvious".

A key problem facing European countries is the confusion that now reigns about US strategic policy in Syria.

Michael Stephens, research fellow for Middle East studies at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) think-tank in London, said: "It is fair to say that this decision has not gone down well in the UK or France, and I think we have been left in the lurch a bit and are having to play a reactive strategy to a president who doesn't have a strategy."

"It is very difficult to know exactly what the US is aiming at here and what their strategic priorities are... So from a European perspective, it's a confusing time and difficult to come up with a response."

ISIL detainees

A key question posed by a US withdrawal will be: what will happen to the foreign fighters - many of them European - captured in the defeat of ISIL, an issue that will complicate relations between the European leaders and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Ankara has gained leverage in its ties with Europe by limiting the flow of Syrian refugees heading to the EU.

191008144704723

"If this supposed agreement between Erdogan and Trump does take place whereby Turkey becomes responsible for ISIL detainees, that is a major shift in the broader counter-ISIL strategy, one that again has not been discussed with European NATO allies, and it opens the prospect of a very different dynamic between Turkey and Europe," Phillips said.

"Turkey will, in theory at least, hold the responsibility for the detention of ISIL captives, which puts the European powers in quite a difficult position."

Stephens of the RUSI think-tank in London said there have been lengthy discussion between the Trump administration and European leaders about who should take responsibility for former ISIL fighters, and at the heart of the problem is the reluctance of the European countries to take them back.