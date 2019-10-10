In Pictures: Civilians flee Turkey-Syria border

Turkish forces began ground operations in northeastern Syria, entering the country east of the Euphrates river, Turkey's defence ministry said [Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu/Getty Images]
Turkey says its forces seized designated targets on the second day of an offensive against a Kurdish militia in Syria after a withdrawal by US forces opened up a dangerous new phase in the region's eight-year-old conflict.

Turkish special forces advanced into northeastern Syria to the east of the Euphrates river, the country's defence ministry said on Thursday.

Residents were fleeing Tal Abyad and some of them told dpa news agency that civilians who are still inside the city were prevented from leaving by Kurdish fighters.

The International Committee of the Red Cross warned that tens of thousands of people in the area targeted in Turkey's offensive are at "great risk".

The UN Security Council is set to meet on Thursday to discuss the situation in Syria.

Syrian Arab and Kurdish civilians flee amid Turkish bombardment on Syria's northeastern town of Ras al-Ain in the Hasakeh province along the Turkish border [Delil Souleiman/AFP]
Smoke rises from Tel Arkam village in Ras al Ain countryside, Syria [Reuters]
Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters going to Tel Abyad from Turkish gate towards Syria in Akcakale in Sanliurfa province [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
People leave after a mortar sent from Syrian side hit their house in Akcakale in Sanliurfa province [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
Turkish forces shelled targets near Ral al Ain on Thursday morning, and SDF fighters responded, a witness said [Esber Ayaydin/Anadolu]
A man waves as Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters going to Tel Abyad from Turkish gate towards Syria in Akcakale in Sanliurfa province [Bulent Kilic/AFP]
A Syrian woman carries her belongings over her head as she flees amid Turkish bombardment on Syria's northeastern town of Ras al-Ain in the Hasakeh province [Delil Souleiman/AFP]
Turkish soldiers stand guard near the Turkish-Syrian border in Akcakale [Burak Kara/Getty Images]
Syrians flee shelling by Turkish forces in Ras al Ayn, northeast Syria [AP Photo]
