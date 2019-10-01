Iran sentences one person to death for spying for the US: Report

Iranian courts have sentenced one person to death for spying for the United States and handed 10-year jail sentence to two others for the same crime, a judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday.

A fourth person was imprisoned for 10 years for spying for Britain, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying by the judiciary's news website Mizan.

"One person has been sentenced to death for spying for America, ... but the ruling has been appealed," Esmaili said.

The other two men received final 10-year sentences for spying for the US, he said.

Iran often hands down heavy sentences on similar charges. In August, three people were sentenced to between 10 and 12 years on security and spying charges.

