Education has been a key focus at peace talks in Cameroon this week.

But as negotiations draw to a close on Friday, hundreds of thousands of children are still being excluded from school.

Cameroon's English-speaking regions are fighting to break away from the French majority - and create their own state.

That has forced 98 percent of the schools in Anglophone regions to shut.

Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris reports from Yaounde.