Blast inside university classroom injures several Afghan students

An explosion at a university in southeast Afghanistan has wounded at least 19 students, according to officials, two of them critically.

The blast on Tuesday took place inside a classroom at Ghazni University, located on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Ghazni, Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, said.

The blast wounded 12 female students, Noori said.

Officials in the provincial hospital said they received 13 victims who had sustained injuries in the explosion, according to the Khaama Press news agency.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban group is active in the province and regularly launches attacks against the security forces there.

Last month, a magnetic explosive device attached to a mini bus belonging to the same university detonated, killing the driver.

Noori said five students were also wounded in that blast.

On Monday, at least 10 people were killed and 27 others injured after a minibus carrying recruits for the Afghan security forces was hit in the eastern city of Jalalabad.