Yemen's Houthi rebels claim thousands of Saudi-backed fighters have surrendered following a cross-border attack.

The Houthis say they targeted the southern Saudi region of Najran.

Saudi Arabia has yet to respond to the claim.

Meanwhile, at the UN General Assembly, the foreign minister of Yemen's internationally-recognised government used his speech to blame Iran for the conflict in his country.

Al Jazeera's Rosiland Jordan reports from the United Nations.