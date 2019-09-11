'We'll see what happens': Trump on possible easing of Iran policy

President Donald Trump on Wednesday left open the possibility of the United States easing sanctions on Iran, adding he believes Tehran wants to strike a deal with Washington on its nuclear programme.

"We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the possibility the US would ease up on its "maximum pressure" campaign.

The comments came a day after Trump forced out his national security adviser, John Bolton, who advocated for the administration's hardline stance on Iran.

The firing prompted speculation that Washington's policy towards adversaries such as Iran could ease.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified since Trump withdrew the US from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have said the president is open to meeting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, possibly at the United Nations General Assembly meeting later this month. Bolton had reportedly advocated against Trump meeting Iranian leaders.

Asked if he is looking at such a meeting, Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he is not looking at anything.

Separately, Rouhani said Tehran would not negotiate with Washington while sanctions on his country are still being enforced by Washington.

Tehran welcomed the sacking of Bolton, with Rouhani saying the US should distance itself from "warmongers".

"America should understand that ... it should distance itself from warmongers," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Rouhani as saying on Wednesday, without mentioning Bolton's name.

"Iran's policy of resistance will not change as long as our enemy continues to put pressure on Iran," Rouhani added.