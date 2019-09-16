Saudi Arabia: 6 million barrels of oil lost in drone attacks

The US secretary of state blames Iran for the attacks but Iran denies the accusations.

    The government of the United States has released images which it says shows the damage caused by drones in Saturday's attack.

    The state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco says it lost six million barrels of oil - which would affect six percent of the world's oil output.

    However, Saudi Arabia's energy minister says it has stockpiles of oil which will be used to offset the loss of production.

    But oil markets haven't seen a shutdown on this scale since Iraqi troops invaded Kuwait to start the first Gulf War in 1990 - and it's not clear how long repairs will take.

    Al Jazeera's Scheherazade Gaffoor reports.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.

    Pakistan's tribal areas: 'Neither faith nor union found'

    Pakistan's tribal areas: 'Neither faith nor union found'

    Residents of long-neglected northwestern tribal belt say incorporation into Pakistan has left them in a vacuum.