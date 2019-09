Indonesia is struggling to deal with refugees escaping conflict and poverty in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere in Asia.

It is only supposed to act as a transit country, not being a signatory to in the Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees.

However, many refugees in Indonesia said they have been left in limbo for years, waiting for documentation so they can be resettled.

Al Jazeera's Raheela Mahomed reports from Jakarta.