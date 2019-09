Interior ministers from Malta, Italy, Germany, France and Finland are meeting on Monday to discuss the influx of migrants into Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.

Italy and Malta say they are shouldering too much of the burden. Both have turned away migrants rescued by charity vessels.

With more than 54,000 people arriving in Europe by boat so far this year, Maltese authorities say there needs to be a different approach to this humanitarian emergency.

Al Jazeera's Sonia Gallego reports.