UN chief announces creation of Syria constitutional committee

The UN sees the committee as the next step in efforts to find a political solution to end the more than eight-year-long war in Syria.

by

    The United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres, says an agreement has been reached between the government of Syria and the Syrian Negotiation Commission on "a credible, balanced and inclusive constitutional committee", which will draft a post-war constitution.

    "It will be facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva," Guterres told reporters, adding that it would be convened in the coming weeks. The UN sees the committee as the next step in efforts to find a political solution to end the more than eight-year-long war in Syria.

    Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from the UN.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    'We were forced out by the government soldiers'

    We dialled more than 35,000 random phone numbers to paint an accurate picture of displacement across South Sudan.

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Interactive: Plundering Cambodia's forests

    Meet the man on a mission to take down Cambodia's timber tycoons and expose a rampant illegal cross-border trade.

    Pakistan's tribal areas: 'Neither faith nor union found'

    Pakistan's tribal areas: 'Neither faith nor union found'

    Residents of long-neglected northwestern tribal belt say incorporation into Pakistan has left them in a vacuum.