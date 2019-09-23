UN chief announces creation of Syria constitutional committee

The United Nations chief, Antonio Guterres, says an agreement has been reached between the government of Syria and the Syrian Negotiation Commission on "a credible, balanced and inclusive constitutional committee", which will draft a post-war constitution.

"It will be facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva," Guterres told reporters, adding that it would be convened in the coming weeks. The UN sees the committee as the next step in efforts to find a political solution to end the more than eight-year-long war in Syria.

Al Jazeera's James Bays reports from the UN.