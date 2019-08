The killing of a woman by her ex-husband in front of her child has caused outrage in Turkey.

Emine Bulut was stabbed to death in a cafe last Sunday in the central Turkish city of Kirikkale.

According to the women’s rights group, We Will Stop Femicide, more than 200 women have been killed in Turkey this year.

The issue of gender equality is growing on social media.

Al Jazeera's Raheela Mahomed reports.