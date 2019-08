There has been relative calm in northwest Syria on the third day of a conditional ceasefire.

It comes after a truce was brokered during peace talks in Kazakhstan, following weeks of air strikes and bloodshed in Idlib province, the last remaining rebel-held area.

But the most powerful rebel group Hay’et Tahrir al-Sham says it will not comply.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reports from Gaziantep on the Turkey-Syria border.