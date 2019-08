The dance of aerial bioluminescence lasts for about one hour every night between the months of June and August, as male fireflies desperately compete for the attention of the females.

A new form of ecotourism is helping rejuvenate one of Mexico's poorest regions.

For three months each year, tens of thousands of tourists travel to see a magical spectacle.

They are gathering at Mexico’s firefly forest, which is open only in that time.

Al Jazeera's Manuel Rapalo reports from Nanacamilpa, Mexico