US mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir

The Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha was overshadowed by anger over India's decision to revoke the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir in its constitution, the most far-reaching political move on the disputed region in nearly 70 years.

A presidential decree issued on August 5 revoked Article 370 of India's constitution that guaranteed special rights to the Muslim-majority state, including the right to its own constitution and autonomy to make laws on all matters, except defence, communications and foreign affairs.

Since then, an unprecedented security lockdown is keeping people in Indian-administered Kashmir indoors for a ninth day.

Hundreds of people, however, defied the security clampdown and marched in the capital Srinagar.

Telephone lines, internet and television networks have all been blocked since last Monday.

Tension over Kashmir is affecting livelihoods in the area of Jammu and the Kashmir dispute is causing difficulties for Muslims celebrating the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi accuses the Indian government of having a "Fascist Mentality".

Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak is a retired officer of the Indian Air Force and has been part of civil society initiatives for conflict resolution and peacebuilding regarding Kashmir.

He joins us now from New Delhi.