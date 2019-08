The foreign minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, has talked to Al Jazeera about India's revocation of Indian-administered Kashmir's autonomy.

He warns of potential, severe consequences for the Kashmiri people as a result of the move.

Qureshi also insisted Pakistan was seeking a diplomatic solution to what could turn into a major crisis.

Al Jazeera's Osama bin Javaid reports from Muzaffarabad.