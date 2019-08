It is 400 years since African slaves were brought to America.

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, led a delegation to Ghana this week to commemorate the anniversary.

Pelosi described the trade as "a grave evil" which the modern US is still reckoning with.

The visit came as a new campaign gets underway in Ghana aimed at attracting African-Americans to the continent.

Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez Hoda-Yan reports.