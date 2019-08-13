Chile economy hurt by US-China trade war

Chile is regarded as Latin America's most stable economy but the US-China trade war could now be undermining its success.

The price of copper, Chile's main export, has fallen 17 percent this year and the value of the Chilean peso, regarded as one of the most stable currencies in Latin America, has dropped to its lowest in more than three years.

The government had forecast robust growth for this year, but a sharp rise in unemployment shows that the economy is taking a hit.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.