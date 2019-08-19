Bomb attacks target Afghanistan's Jalalabad on independence day

A series of explosions in restaurants and public squares in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad have wounded more than 30 people, local officials said.

Monday's attacks took place as Afghanistan marked the 100th anniversary of its independence from British rule.

At least six explosions took place in different parts of the city, Nangarhar Provincial Governor Shah Mahmood Miakhel said, according to local media Tolo news.

Senior health official Fahim Bashari said at least 34 people were wounded after blasts targeted Independence Day events.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The attacks follow a weekend bomb attack on a wedding reception in the capital, Kabul, in which 63 people were killed and nearly 200 wounded. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS) group.

President Ashraf Ghani, in an independence day address in Kabul, called on the international community to stand with Afghanistan to eradicate the fighters' "nests".

"Our fight against the Daesh will continue," he said, referring to ISIL.

Security concerns

Independence day celebrations in Kabul have been curtailed out of respect for those who died in the attack on Saturday.

The main event to coincide with the reopening of Darulaman Palace, which was heavily damaged during the civil war in the 1990s, was postponed.

Al Jazeera's Charlotte Bellis, reporting from the capital, said: "There is still concern over the security in light of Saturday night."

"A lot of people are staying home just out of caution instead of celebrating in large groups."

The United States and the Taliban have been holding regular meetings in Qatar since October to try to end the country's 18-year conflict.

A potential agreement would see the US withdrawal of approximately 14,000 soldiers from Afghanistan in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.

On Sunday, Trump told reporters that the US would seek to get troop levels below 13,000 but leave "very significant" intelligence capabilities behind.

In an independence day statement, the Taliban said they were looking forward to the departure of all foreign forces.

"The day approaches closer when these invaders shall completely leave our country, akin to the British and Soviets before them," it said.

While never part of the British empire, Afghanistan gained complete independence from Britain on August 19, 1919.