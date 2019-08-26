Bolivia's Morales asks for help to quell Amazon fires

Bolivia seeks international help to curb spread of raging fires in the Amazon which has caused dire environmental damage.

    Fires started in the Brazilian part of the Amazon have spread to Bolivia's rainforests, burning over 6,000 square kilometres there.

    Authorities say areas affected by wildfires have nearly doubled since Thursday.

    Critics say the government's deforestation policies have contributed to the problem, and officials have been slow to respond.

    Protests have erupted over the fires, and President Evo Morales has vowed to focus on combatting the blazes as an election looms.

    Al Jazeera's Katia Lopez-Hodayan reports.

