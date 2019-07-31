Sudan's schools shut after student deaths

Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council has ordered all schools in the country shut for an indefinite period after security forces killed four students in El-Obeid city on Monday as they were protesting over the rising costs of living.

Following their funerals, similar protests broke out across Sudan, calling for justice for the repeated attacks on demonstrators.

This complicates the political process, now in a deadlock after the ruling military government agreed on an initial deal, yet to be fleshed out, with the opposition bloc.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from Addis Ababa in neighbouring Ethiopia.