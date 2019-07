Days after the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change alliance signed an accord in Sudan's capital Khartoum to form a governing body, some groups of protesters say their views were not taken into account.

The breakthrough came after the African Union and neighbouring Ethiopia stepped up mediation efforts to end the crisis.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan has more from Addis Ababa where talks continue to avoid a return to war in many parts of Sudan.