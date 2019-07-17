Sudan: What have military and opposition coalition agreed to?

Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance have signed a political accord to form a power-sharing body, after weeks of divisions amid persistent demands by protesters calling for civilian rule following the toppling of President Omar al-Bashir in April.

The two sides are still holding negotiations over the constitutional declaration, seen as a more contentious document that will detail the terms of the transitional period.

The 22-clause accord signed on Wednesday in the capital, Khartoum, solidified an agreement reached between the two sides earlier this month.

Here are some of its key points: